Plaid Cymru: Rhun ap Iorwerth takes over as party leader
- Published
Rhun ap Iorwerth has been elected unopposed as the new leader of Plaid Cymru, a month after the dramatic resignation of Adam Price.
He was the only candidate for the vacancy triggered by a damning report alleging bullying, harassment and misogyny.
The new leader vowed to make Plaid a "welcoming party where everyone feels safe".
The former journalist has represented Ynys Mon in the Senedd since 2013.
Plaid is the Welsh Parliament's third largest party with 12 seats - it has three MPs in Westminster.
It is in a co-operation deal with the Welsh government, where Labour ministers have agreed to implement some of Plaid's policies in return for votes in the Senedd.
The announcement follows months of problems in the party and claims of a toxic culture, while last November an allegation of sexual assault was made against a senior member of staff.
It led to the Project Pawb report by former Senedd member Nerys Evans, which found "too many instances of bad behaviour in the party".
A Plaid Cymru Senedd member was separately suspended last year - pending an investigation - following a serious allegation about his conduct.
Speaking at the St David's Hotel in Cardiff Bay, Rhun ap Iorwerth committed to the co-operation agreement, saying it showed "a glimpse from opposition of what we could achieve in government".
"But to be the champions that Wales needs, we have to be fit as a party and ready to face the challenges ahead," he said.
"And I'm determined that we will be, and I will be uncompromising in making this a welcoming party where everyone feels safe and supported and empowered to play their parts."
The Anglesey politician was the only candidate for the role.
That was despite former leader Leanne Wood saying the new leader should be a woman.
Shortly after her intervention on BBC Wales Live, the two remaining potential candidates ruled themselves out.
First Minister Mark Drakeford welcomed the announcement and said he looked forward "to a constructive working relationship".