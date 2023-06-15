Plaid Cymru: Rhun ap Iorwerth due to be confirmed new leader
- Published
Ynys Môn Senedd member Rhun ap Iorwerth is expected to be confirmed as Plaid Cymru's new leader on Friday, when nominations close for the position.
He is currently the only candidate and potential challengers, who have to be party Senedd members, have all ruled themselves out.
Plaid has been looking for a new leader since Adam Price stood down in May.
Unless a last-minute rival emerges, Rhun ap Iorwerth will be named leader at a lunchtime Cardiff news conference.
Mr Price quit following reports that a toxic culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny had become worse under his leadership.
The last two potential challengers to rule out standing against him, Sian Gwenllian and Sioned Williams, confirmed they would not enter the contest a week ago.
The Ynys Môn Senedd member announced he would be standing in a video published on Twitter two weeks ago, saying he was looking forward to playing his part in uniting the party.
He said previously it must offer a vision of Wales as "confident, fair, green, prosperous", and on a "journey to independence".
Rhun ap Iorwerth is currently Plaid Cymru's joint deputy leader, with Ms Gwenllian, and the party's health spokesperson.
He has strongly criticised the Welsh government's handling of the troubled Betsi Cadwaladr health board in north Wales.
He also ran for the leadership in 2018, when Mr Price replaced Leanne Wood, and has been a Cardiff Bay politician for a ten years, after winning a by-election.
He was previously a BBC Wales journalist and presenter.
North Wales Senedd member Llyr Gruffydd has been the party's acting leader for the past five weeks.