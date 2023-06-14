Betsi Cadwaladr: Health minister accused of misleading Senedd
The Welsh health minister has been accused of misleading the Senedd over a damning report about Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board's finances.
Eluned Morgan said last week that forensic accountants EY were asked to look at the body's accounts "on advice from the Welsh government".
But two senior former senior officials of the NHS body say the government was not involved.
The Welsh government has been asked for comment.
Betsi Cadwaladr's former chair, Mark Polin, called Ms Morgan's comments "misleading and inaccurate".
EY's report said the health board wrongly accounted for millions of pounds, and that finance officials deliberately made incorrect entries into their own accounts.
The study has been seen by BBC Wales, but is not in the public domain, and there is pressure on ministers from opposition politicians to publish it in full.
The EY investigation began in September 2022 after the regulatory body Audit Wales found what it called "significant errors" with the health board's 2021-22 accounts.
Plaid Cymru health spokesperson Rhun ap Iorwerth has written to Ms Morgan asking for clarification and any documentation that could shed light on the situation.
He says that transparency on all matters relating to Betsi Cadwaladr "is essential if people are to trust the government's efforts to sort out health services in the north".
Mr Polin and Richard Micklewright were among the 11 independent members of the health board who were forced to resign from the board by Ms Morgan in February.
Speaking in the Senedd last week Eluned Morgan said that "the audit committee of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, on advice from the Welsh government, commissioned Ernst & Young [EY] to undertake a forensic review of accounting management, after Audit Wales qualified the health board's accounts for 2021-22 and identified internal control failures".
But Mr Micklewright, former vice chair of the Betsi Cadwaladr Audit Committee, said his committee "exercised its own professional judgement" in commissioning the Ernst & Young report.
"Contrary to the minister's statement in the Senedd, the Welsh government was not involved in the decision in any way nor was its input sought."
Mr Polin, a former chief constable of North Wales police, said that EY "was certainly not commissioned on advice of the Welsh government".
He told BBC Wales that when the audit committee raised concerns with him about financial irregularities at the board, he sought advice from the Welsh government's interim director general for health and social services, Judith Paget.
According to Mr Polin, she told him to get clarification from the board's chief executive, Jo Whitehead.
He said this "did not address their concerns".
"At no point did she advise me or the audit committee chair to commission EY.
"The chair of the audit committee, with my agreement, commissioned EY."
Conservative north Wales spokesman Darren Millar called on Ms Morgan to "immediately correct the record, if she has made inaccurate and misleading statements, or provide the evidence to substantiate her claims".
"It is essential that we get to the truth about what has been happening behind the scenes so that we can finally get to grips with the failures in the NHS in north Wales," he said.