Anglesey council deputy leader quits over 'shoot Tories' comment
- Published
A councillor has stepped down as deputy leader of the local authority after he reportedly told a meeting that "all Tories should be shot".
Ieuan Williams apologised for the comment, which the WalesOnline website said was made at an internal Anglesey council meeting on Monday.
The independent councillor said he was "angry and emotional" about poverty when he made the "crass remark".
Local Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie said she was disgusted by the comment.
"This is not the rough and tumble of political life, this is out and out hate," the MP said.
"Councillor Williams knows I wear a stab vest at surgeries but still he causally remarks I and others who are Conservative should be shot.
"Two MPs have lost their lives in the last seven years and still he thinks saying such things is OK."
Mr Williams, who was the council leader between 2013 and 2017, said: "I apologise profusely for any offence caused by my inappropriate comment.
"The remark was made at the end of an emotionally charged statement, following a presentation on poverty on Anglesey.
"I am obviously not advocating shooting anyone and have apologised to all members present at the meeting.
'Inappropriate and unacceptable'
"I have also referred myself to the standards committee and have stood down as deputy leader and member of the executive whilst any potential investigation takes place.
"This is not about any one individual. The real issue at hand here is what made me so angry and emotional in the first instance. We have a 99% increase in food bank usage on Anglesey in the three months since November 2022."
Anglesey council chief executive Dylan Williams said: "The comment made was inappropriate and unacceptable."
"Following dialogue with councillor Williams earlier today, he has referred himself to the chair of the standards committee.
"In the meantime, he has also stood down as deputy leader and education and Welsh language portfolio holder."
"Councillor Williams has accepted that his remarks were unacceptable and has apologised."