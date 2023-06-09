Green Man: Festival reviewing its forbidden items list
Green Man organisers are reviewing its "not to bring list" ahead of the festival in August.
This comes after Glastonbury Festival, which takes place later in June, asked visitors not to bring disposable vapes along with them this year.
Fireworks, explosives, pets and glass bottles are some of the items already included on Green Man's list.
Festival organisers said they will confirm whether disposable vapes will be added in August.
Glastonbury updated its "what not to bring" list to include disposable vapes earlier this week.
The updated message on its website says disposable vapes "pollute the environment and can be hazardous at waste centres".
Green Man's website already confirms a list of "forbidden items", but it does not currently include disposable vapes.
The list does, however, encourage festival-goers to bring "a sense of humour, a smile, exquisite music taste and a friendly attitude" with them.
First Aid Kit, Devo and Spiritualized are headlining this year's Green Man event, which will run from 17 to 20 August.
It will be held near Crickhowell, Powys, in the Black Mountains.