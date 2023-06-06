Betsi Cadwaladr: Publish NHS finance report, say Tories
- Published
The UK government has called on Wales' health minister to publish a report that alleges financial mismanagement at the NHS board for north Wales.
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has written to Eluned Morgan "expressing serious concern" about a report by accounting firm EY.
It said Betsi Cadwaladr health board wrongly accounted for millions.
The report said that there had "been systematic cultural failings in the finance team and leadership".
The Welsh government has so far refused to publish the document, saying that "Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is awaiting legal advice on whether or not they can release the report".
The investigation, seen by the BBC, said finance officials at the board deliberately made incorrect entries into the accounts.
Forensic accountants said the health board recorded transactions in its 2021-22 accounts that related to work which contractors had not yet done, or medical equipment which did not arrive until months afterwards.
A criminal fraud investigation into the matter was dropped earlier this year, although an internal review of what happened is continuing.
'Widespread mismanagement'
In his letter, the Welsh secretary said that there was "considerable anxiety within communities in north Wales" after the report found that there was "widespread mismanagement of public money within the board".
"Given the drip feed of parts of the report to the media and with widespread concern mounting, I believe it is in all our interests that members of the public are able to read the report in full themselves.
"I would therefore ask you to publish the report in full today."
On Wednesday, during a debate in the Senedd, Welsh Conservatives will also call for the report to be published.
According to the Conservative shadow minister for north Wales, Darren Millar, there is "significant public interest in its contents and the public have a right to know what has been happening".
"Given that the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has been placed back into special measures, the health minister has the power to direct the health board to publish the report - she should do so without delay."
Failing to publish the report in his view "only serves to give the impression of a cover-up."
Welsh Conservatives will also call for a wider review to ensure that the practices identified in the report "are not happening in other NHS organisations in Wales" and that "similar practices" have not happened in previous financial years.
A Welsh government spokesperson said that Betsi Cadwaladr health board was "taking forward issues raised in the Ernst & Young report in line with its procedures and policies".
"This follows the conclusion of the NHS Counter Fraud Wales investigation connected to the Auditor General's qualified opinion of the health board's 2021-22 financial accounts.
"We do not comment on leaked documents, particularly when, as in this case, internal procedures are still ongoing."
Dyfed Edwards, the board's chairman, said: "We are seeking legal advice regarding our ability to share this report and wish to do all that is possible to cooperate with interested parties in a spirit of openness.
"In dealing with such sensitive issues, it is important that we strike an appropriate balance between transparency and the duty of care we have to our staff."