Betsi Cadwaladr: Minister 'not sure' if she bullied ex-NHS officials
- Published
Wales' health minister has said she is "not sure" if her actions amounted to bullying when she asked independent members of a health board to quit.
Eluned Morgan has responded to criticism of her actions in demanding Betsi Cadwaladr board members resign.
Richard Micklewright had accused Ms Morgan of treating them as "expendables to be used, abused and discarded".
Ms Morgan said the Welsh government is "making sure we can turn around" the health board.
Independent members of the board were effectively sacked after a damning Audit Wales report was published about problems in the leadership at Betsi.
It triggered criticism that the wrong people - independent board members who oversee the NHS organisation rather than executives responsible for its day to day running - had been targeted.
The latter team had been described as dysfunctional by Audit Wales.
Speaking to Wales Live last month, Mr Micklewright said it was "tantamount to bullying" and had come out of the blue.
"There'd been no communication from her or her officials to indicate there was dissatisfaction in what we were doing," he said.
"It was an extremely difficult, traumatic experience."
At a press conference on Tuesday, Ms Morgan said: "I would say that the definition of bullying has changed quite a lot.
"I'd never met him as a member of the board before, and to read out a legally approved statement to somebody that I've never met before, I'm not sure how that would [be] tantamount to sound like bullying.
"We took the action that we did. We are in the process of making sure that we can turn around the Betsi Cadwaladr health board."
At the time of the resignations, Ms Morgan said the Audit Wales report had made clear "it was not possible... that the independent members could work well with the executives in future to correct the situation".
Ms Morgan put Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board into special measures at the same time as she forced the board members to resign.
The health minister told her press conference that the process of turning around the health board would take some time.
"We've got to be clear this is not going to be a short term fix. This is going to take a while.
"We need to make sure that the people that work for the health board understand the changes that need to be made.
"We do need to think about a new culture in the health board. We need to make sure performance measures are improved."
In recent weeks findings have been leaked to the media of a highly critical report by accountants EY.
The report said officials at the board put deliberately wrong entries into the board's accounts.
The investigation said Betsi Cadwaladr wrongly accounted for millions of pounds.