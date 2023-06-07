Welsh Labour: Labour frontbencher beats left-winger in seat battle
A left-wing Labour politician has accused her party of running an unfair selection after she lost a contest to be the candidate for a new seat.
Fellow MP Gerald Jones defeated Beth Winter in the selection for the new constituency of Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon.
Ms Winter said the process, which had no in-person hustings, was "unjust" and accused the party of placing "unacceptable obstacles" in her way.
Welsh Labour was asked for comment.
The two constituencies Ms Winter and Mr Jones currently represent - Cynon Valley, and Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney - are due to be scrapped under UK boundary changes.
Gerald Jones is a frontbencher in Keir Starmer's Labour party, as shadow Wales Office minister.
Meanwhile Beth Winter is a member of the Socialist Campaign Group of left-wing Labour MPs, and had been a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn.
Mr Jones told social media he was "incredibly grateful that Labour members have chosen me to be the candidate for Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon".
"I'd also like to pay tribute to Beth for a comradely campaign and to thank her for all her work as Cynon Valley's MP," he said.
In her statement, Ms Winter said she sought reselection "as Labour's candidate on a platform of solidarity with striking rail workers, nurses, and teaching staff, all of who I have been proud to stand with on the picket line".
"However, unacceptable obstacles were placed in the way of this grassroots campaign, undermining the democratic process," she said.
"The online-only process was bulldozed through in just two weeks, with no face-to-face hustings.
"This was not a fair contest, and I will be taking advice and soundings in the days ahead about my next steps."
BBC Wales reported last month that First Minister Mark Drakeford had voiced support at the party's Welsh executive for a longer contest with in-person hustings.