Natasha Asghar: Tory's bid to be London mayor criticised by party members
- Published
A bid by a Senedd member to become London mayor has been criticised by grassroots members of the Conservative party in her region of south Wales east.
BBC Wales has heard concerns Natasha Asghar may be more interested in London than the area she was elected from.
One source said she was in danger of not being taken seriously.
Ms Asghar said she had only had "extremely positive" feedback.
Announcing her bid to be Conservative candidate last week, the south Wales east MS said she has lived in London for the same amount of time as she had lived in Wales.
She said she could be a "breath of fresh air" for the city.
David Fouweather, a Conservative councillor in Allt-Yr-Yn in Newport and a former senior officer of the Newport West association, said: "I'm just absolutely astounded that she put her name forward.
"I thought she lived here in south east Wales, not London."
"It's a matter for her. If that's what she wants to do that's fine. But she needs to make a choice about what her priorities are."
He said she should quit the Senedd if she wanted to be mayor of London.
A grassroots Conservative source in South Wales East told BBC Wales they were also not "very enthusiastic" about Ms Asghar's bid.
The source said the move was a "bolt from the blue", with members only told the day before via a text message.
While he said it "isn't for us to say what she should or shouldn't do", the source, who thought Ms Asghar's chances were pretty low, said: "You feel used and left in the lurch."
"I think she's in danger of not being taken seriously."
The party member questioned whether Ms Asghar was doing it to raise her profile, saying that the zipping system expected to be used at the next Senedd election would put her in a "battle" with Laura Anne Jones.
Under the planned reforms to Welsh Parliament elections, voters will elect candidates through party lists, with men and women placed one after another.
Another source from the same area said: "Natasha's actions have damaged the image of the Welsh Conservatives being the next government of Wales.
"It really reflects poorly on us party."
It is not the first time that a Senedd member has sought office across the border.
Antoinette Sandbach left the legislature after she was elected as a Conservative MP in Eddisbury, England, in 2015.
'Snipes'
Ms Asghar said it was "incredibly disappointing and rather cowardly that some within the party would choose to air their concerns in the media instead of coming to me directly".
"I admire councillor Fouweather for at least being brave enough to put his name to his comments, although given he has my phone number and email address am perplexed as to why he didn't come to me first.
"To date, the only feedback I have personally received has been extremely positive.
"I have been inundated with supportive messages from across the political spectrum - including some of councillor Fouweather's council colleagues - and from residents all over south east Wales.
She said she was happy to address questions or concerns but added: "I will not be drawn into justifying myself, or explaining anything, to anyone who hasn't got the courage of their convictions.
"I am extremely accessible, and I would encourage these 'sources' to reach out to me directly for a conversation rather than taking anonymous and inaccurate snipes."
Applications to be the Conservative candidate for London mayor closed on Wednesday.
Potential candidates will then be whittled down to a shortlist. Conservative Party members will vote for their preferred candidate with the winner to be announced on 19 July.