Rhun ap Iorwerth says he may run for Plaid Cymru leader
- Published
A potential frontrunner in the race to become Plaid Cymru leader says he is considering putting his hat in the ring.
Rhun ap Iorwerth told viewers on Facebook that he is thinking about whether to take party in the contest.
It would be the second attempt by the Member of the Senedd (MS) for Ynys Mon to stand for the leadership.
Adam Price beat Rhun ap Iorwerth, and former leader Leanne Wood, when he won the party's last contest in 2018.
Mr Price dramatically quit late on Wednesday night after a damning report said the party suffered from a culture of misogyny, harassment and bullying.
Before entering politics, the former BBC Wales journalist had served as a presenter of Newyddion S4C and on Radio Wales, and as chief political correspondent.
Mr ap Iorwerth is the first Plaid MS to publicly talk about their own intentions for the contest. None have said they will stand yet.
The MS has been selected as a Plaid candidate for the next Westminster election for Ynys Mon.
Plaid's leader has to come from the Senedd - MPs are not eligible.
In a Facebook Live Mr ap Iorwerth said the report which led to Mr Price quitting had been "very sobering".
He said there was "no big announcement".
"I just want to be honest as I can," he said. "Of course, I do have to think about it.
"I want the best for Ynys Mon. I want the best for Wales.
"There are different roles we can play in doing that including as party leader if that's best for our community and for Wales."
Nominations for the race have to be entered by 16 June.
Last week Presiding Officer and Ceredigion MS Elin Jones ruled herself out of the contest.