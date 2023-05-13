Plaid Cymru should have acted on misconduct - Gruffydd
Plaid Cymru's interim leader has said he and others should have acted differently to past concerns raised about its culture of misogyny, sexual harassment and bullying.
Llyr Gruffydd suggested allegations had been raised with him.
But it was "not in a way where I felt that there was merit in pursuing them with the vigour and the sensitivity... that maybe should have been the case".
"We all could have, we all should have done more," he said.
"And that's why it's hurting."
Mr Gruffydd is taking over as acting leader until a permanent replacement is found for Adam Price, who has stood down.
It comes after a highly critical report found a culture of bullying, harassment and misogyny within Plaid Cymru
Mr Gruffydd, a North Wales Member of the Senedd (MS), was confirmed in the role at a meeting of the party's national council in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, on Saturday.
He will officially start in the role on Wednesday.
Candidates have until 16 June to put their names forward to become the new leader.
Asked if he was aware of the culture described in the report, Mr Gruffydd said: "Well, we're all shocked, I think, by the report.
"There are rumours, there are hearsay, and that's true of all workplaces, that's true of wider society."
Pushed on whether he heard specific allegations from individuals, he replied: "No, not in a way where I felt that there was merit in pursuing them with the vigour and the sensitivity, maybe, that some of us are reflecting on, that maybe should've been the case at the time.
"When you default to make a formal complaint, if you're a victim or an alleged victim, you're effectively throwing it back at them, aren't you?
"You're effectively telling the victim, 'well, you make the complaint.'
'Active bystanders'
"Now, that isn't the culture, that isn't the spirit, that isn't the supportive environment that we should be creating to help people to come forward when these issues happen," he added.
Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru MS for Mid and West Wales, said previously that "many of us have been active bystanders".
Mr Gruffydd acknowledged: "This is the collective responsibility. We all could have, we all should have done more, and that's why it's hurting.
"But in that hurting we need to take that learning."
Alun Ffred Jones, a former Plaid chairman, said those responsible for inappropriate behaviour should leave the party.
Mr Jones said anyone involved "should reflect" on their position.
The Prosiect Pawb (Everyone's Project) report said "too many instances of bad behaviour" had been tolerated in the party.
An anonymous survey of staff and elected members highlighted examples "of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination".
Mr Jones, a former assembly member and Welsh government minister, said anyone who was involved should leave the party.
"If you are responsible for serious inappropriate behaviour, whatever that may be, and I have no idea what that may be, then you have to reflect on your position," he said.
Commenting on suggestions that Plaid is not united, he added: "You have to remember what the main purpose of the party is and not fight turf wars on what may be other issues or side issues."
'Opportunity for real change'
Welsh government Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt said the Labour group met on Thursday to discuss the party's own procedures, and First Minister Mark Drakeford had written to all members.
"I came into politics to address these issues so as women in powerful positions in the Senedd, we've got to take this as an opportunity for real change," she said.
Tom Giffard, Welsh Conservative MS for South Wales West, said: "The report had a lot of shocking conclusions and allegations and, ultimately, 82 recommendations does suggest that there is a problem here for Plaid Cymru.
"But it would be complacent for us or any other parties to think that this is a problem that's contained in one party.
"We've got to look now at our structures and make sure that we've got the structures in place so that people also feel confident to come forward.
"I think they do but we need to find out whether that view is shared," he added.
Dr Elin Royles from Aberystwyth University said there were substantial challenges ahead for Plaid.
"Some of the things that we've heard since the report's been produced suggest some people from the grassroots within the party haven't quite appreciated how fundamental some of those challenges are," she said.
"It does require full-blown culture change within the party to address some of those issues."
