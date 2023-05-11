Bannau Brycheiniog: Campaign to reinstate Brecon Beacons park name
More than 50 businesses in the Bannau Brycheiniog national park have called for its English name to be reinstated.
They have formed a campaign group and say they are considering legal action.
The group argues local businesses have spent decades making the area a "well-known global hotspot for tourism".
The park authority, which said last month it would officially drop the English language name Brecon Beacons, has insisted people are free to use whichever name they prefer.
The decision was aimed at promoting local culture and heritage, as part of a wider overhaul of how the park is managed.
The new campaign group - called "Our Bannau Brycheiniog/Brecon Beacons" - is made up of range of businesses in the fields of tourism, farming, green energy, hospitality and retail.
They say they are proud of operating in a bilingual nation and believe "this tradition must be protected and respected".
They are also seeking legal advice about whether they could mount a High Court challenge, which would argue that the park's rebrand conflicts with the 1993 Welsh Language Act obliging public bodies in Wales to treat Welsh and English on an equal basis.
"I firmly believe that losing our identity as the Brecon Beacons national park will be detrimental to us all and especially tourism, hospitality and trade," Helen Howarth, owner of Brecon Retreats and ambassador for campaign group said.
The group has penned an open letter to park bosses calling on them "to reinstate the bilingual Bannau Brycheiniog/ Brecon Beacons National Park name and brand".
They say a number of the campaign's signatories are part of a scheme to be official ambassadors for the park and were "not even notified about the renaming and rebranding project before its launch on 17th April".
Bannau Brycheiniog national park has been approached for comment.