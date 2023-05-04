Coronation: Senedd presiding officer Elin Jones not attending event
- Published
Senedd presiding officer Elin Jones has said she will not be attending the coronation of King Charles on Saturday.
The Plaid Cymru MS said "as a republican" it was "for others to celebrate a coronation".
Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies called it a "very surprising and disappointing decision" for someone whose role was "apolitical".
Deputy Presiding Officer and Labour MS David Rees will represent the Senedd at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey.
Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford, also a republican, will be there for the Welsh government, as will Mr Davies but Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price will also not attend.
In a statement, the presiding officer, also known as the Llywydd, said: "I have taken a personal decision not to attend the coronation.
"The Senedd will be represented by the deputy presiding officer.
"As Llywydd I have engaged fully in all constitutional duties with the Head of State and will continue to do so.
"However, as a republican, I consider it is for others to celebrate a coronation.
"I wish the royal couple well in their years of service."
Mr Davies strongly criticised her decision, something party leader's very rarely do to presiding officers, asking if Ms Jones wanted a more political role.
"The position of Llywydd is apolitical, their role is to represent Members of the Senedd and the people of Wales, particularly on important state occasions, regardless of their personal views," he said.
"This is a very surprising and disappointing decision by the Llywydd, today.
"Just yesterday, the parliament over which Elin Jones presides unanimously passed a motion to congratulate the King and Queen Consort on their coronation this weekend.
"If the presiding officer wants a new political job instead, she should put forward her CV for the position of Plaid Cymru leader."
Plaid Cymru's leader Adam Price is in considerable difficulty after a report called for the party to "detoxify a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny", and even a call for Labour to ditch its co-operation deal with Plaid by a former cabinet minister.
There was a similar rebuke from another former Labour minister Alun Davies, who said Ms Jones was "not there to exercise her own prejudices but to represent the whole of our parliament and our nation".
The presiding officer joined events to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the King's proclamation ceremony last year.
On Tuesday, Welsh government counsel general, its lead legal adviser, Mick Antoniw, said Wales would be at the "forefront" of the coronation, with a newly made Cross of Wales leading the procession.
A gift of the King to the Church in Wales, the cross is made of Welsh materials such as slate, reclaimed wood and silver from the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
It incorporates a relic of the True Cross - said to be from the cross on which Jesus was crucified - given to King Charles by Pope Francis.
Mr Antoniw told the Senedd the event will feature music by Welsh composers and Welsh musicians.
It will feature the first Welsh language performance at a coronation - the "Coronation Kyrie" composed by Professor Paul Mealor from St Asaph, and sung by Sir Bryn Terfel and the choir of Westminster Abbey.