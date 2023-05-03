Plaid Cymru: Probe finds bullying and misogyny culture in party
Plaid Cymru needs to "detoxify a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny", according to a damning review of the party.
It says "too many instances of bad behaviour" by politicians have been tolerated within the party.
Plaid leader Adam Price apologised and said all 82 recommendations in the report had been accepted.
A working group started looking at complaints about the party's internal culture last December.
It was led by former Plaid politician Nerys Evans.
The key findings of its Prosiect Pawb (Everyone's Project) report say "inaction over many years, from those with positions of power to challenge bad behaviour has made a bad situation even worse".
Evidence from an anonymous survey of staff and elected members "highlight cases of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination - these are not isolated cases".
Most discrimination was gender based, it says.
The report says Plaid Cymru's governing national executive council "must be confident actions taken in the light of Prosiect Pawb's findings and recommendations will be effective in enabling permanent, non-reversible measures to detoxify a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny and to make Plaid truly and visibly welcoming to women".
HR issues need to be addressed "urgently", it says, adding: "Staff have reported bullying and discrimination in the workplace. We need to better understand the extent and scale of these issues.
"Many staff do not feel that there are safe systems to raise concerns, seek support or challenge what they see.
"They've seen too many instances of bad behaviour by elected members be tolerated and feel that there is little point in raising concerns."
It goes on to say that "a lack of collective leadership and governance across the party which has meant that these issues have worsened over the last few years".
In a joint statement, Mr Price and Plaid chairman Marc Jones say: "It is clear that there are instances - both historically and in more recent times - whereby unacceptable behaviour has been allowed to take place or go unchallenged and that our processes and governance arrangements have been inadequate to address this.
"Individuals have been let down as a result - women especially, but also men.
"For that, on behalf of the collective leadership of Plaid Cymru, we are deeply sorry."