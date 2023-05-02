Student loans: Repayments for Welsh students to stay at 30 years
- Published
Students from Wales will have their loans written off after 30 years, instead of the 40 planned in England, Wales' education minister has said.
Jeremy Miles said the UK government plans for students across the border will leave middle and lower-earning graduates worse off.
He told a news conference that the current system will be retained.
The UK government was asked for comment.
At the moment student loans are wiped-out after 30 years, if they have not been repaid in full before then.
From September, the repayment period will be extended by a decade for students from England.
It means students could be paying off their student debt into their 60s.
The UK government also plans to reduce the level at which graduates from England start repaying their loan from £27,295 to £25,000, while also cutting the interest rate to match the retail price index.
It says extended the repayment period will reduce the bill for taxpayers.
Martin Lewis of Moneysavingexpert.com last year said that "only around a quarter of current leavers are predicted to earn enough to repay in full now".
"Extending this period means the majority of lower and mid-earners will keep paying for many more years, increasing their costs by £1,000s.
"Yet the highest earners who would clear within the current 30 years won't be impacted."
He said the changes effectively turn the loans for most into a life-long graduate tax.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles told a Welsh government news conference the new English system was "not a good deal".
"England's reforms benefit the highest earners and worsen the position for middle and lower earning graduates. Women are also disproportionately affected.
"We certainly shouldn't be asking teachers, nurses and social workers to pay more, while the very highest earners pay less."
He said the Welsh government will "retain the current system in Wales".
Asked about the impact on middle earners in 2022, then-Universities Minister Michelle Donelan told the BBC that the changes "will mean that any student graduating in the future won't pay any more in real terms than they've borrowed. Because that's fair."
It is not clear how much extra the Welsh plan to keep the 30-year repayment window will cost.