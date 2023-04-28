No more powers for Wales, says Tory Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies
- Published
No more powers should be devolved to Wales, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd has said.
Andrew RT Davies accused "out of touch" Welsh Labour ministers of holding "extreme beliefs" in his speech to the Welsh Conservative conference.
He said more powers would be a "distraction" from improving Welsh health and education, and accused Labour of prioritising "fringe issues".
Mr Davies said Labour was "holding Wales back".
He attacked a range of Welsh government policies, including proposals to ask for more powers so Wales can pass an equivalent to the Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Act, which the UK government has blocked.
He also criticised the provision in the basic income pilot to include asylum seeker children in care.
"I love Wales, I love being Welsh. And that's why I'm passionate about delivering the very best for our country," he told the event in Newport.
Mr Davies said Wales is being left behind because of "Labour ministers who prioritise vanity projects and fringe issues over things that really matter"
He accused Labour of taking money from the Welsh NHS to "fund more politicians": "I don't know about you, but I'd rather more doctors, nurses and teachers."
Mr Davies criticised the roads review policy that has axed all major road projects, saying "out of touch Labour politicians living in their ivory towers might be able to get by on a bicycle but the rest of us can't."
'They don't need more distractions'
He said when calls come to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, "from Labour and their nationalist friends for more powers to be devolved to Wales, do not be afraid to say no".
"The absolute last thing they need is any more distractions," he said.
"Requests for powers over policing, criminal justice and gender self ID, must be refused."
"Labour's ideological obsession with gender and putting their extreme beliefs above common sense puts people at risk, distracting them from the issues that matter, distracting them from running the north Wales health board, which is in special measures, yet again."
Mr Davies opened his speech by saying "bore da", before adding: "There you are, I've used a bit of Welsh so hopefully the media will write some nice things about me."
He also addressed criticism of his Twitter account recently aired in the press.
"Some in the media have said they don't like my style - that my style is too provocative.
"I make no apologies for this. When Wales is being held back by out of touch ministers in the Senedd, it is our duty, my duty to speak out."