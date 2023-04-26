Llanbedr: Village promised new road after bypass was axed
A traffic-dogged village will now get a new road, two years after a bypass that campaigners had sought for 60 years was scrapped.
The Welsh government axed the Llanbedr bypass in 2021, citing concerns about climate change.
Campaigners said Transport Minister Lee Waters has now told them the Welsh government would support a new low-speed plan.
Mr Waters said he would work on a "scaled-down" road option.
Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for the area, Mabon ap Gwynfor, said he was "extremely pleased".
The minister caused a row in 2021 when the one-mile (1.5km) Llanbedr Access Road was axed just months after it was given the go ahead.
It was an early act of the review of Welsh government road projects, which effectively ended all major schemes.
The original plan was proposed because of severe tailbacks during the summer, caused by tourists visiting attractions in the area.
At the time, Plaid Cymru-led Gwynedd council leader Dyfrig Siencyn was furious at the decision, saying it showed "a complete lack of understanding" about road usage in Wales.
Campaig group POBL said on Facebook that Mr Waters "has agreed to a package for the future of Llanbedr which includes financial backing, pavements, footpaths, cycle paths, sustainable travel... and yes a low speed relief road around Llanbedr high street.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel," it said.
The proposal was not formally set out by the government on Tuesday, and no time scales have been given.
But a slower bypass was described as a possible alternative by the roads review panel in November 2021.
It would see the road moved "sideways" - where the A496 would be closed through Llanbedr.
That would result in drivers travelling at speeds more like that of the original road, to avoid generating additional or "induced" traffic" and keeping vehicle speeds to around 40mph.
Gwynedd council suggested to the roads review that "the cost of such a scheme would be significant, and so it should be thought of as a last resort once other solutions have been tried".
Mr Waters said at the time of the announcement that he would "try and find alternative solutions to deal with the problems" in Llanbedr.
Mabon ap Gwynfor, Plaid MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said he was "extremely pleased with this result".
"Now we need to see concrete evidence, and ensure that this is developed."
He said he understands money will be available to allow consultation to go ahead.
A source has said that the plans are consistent with the outcome of the roads review.
That set out conditions for future road building, including that they should not increase road capacity for cars, lead to higher speeds and should minimise emissions.
Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, said: "It was good to get around a table with campaigners from Llanbedr and their local elected representatives.'
"We've agreed to work jointly to take forward the recommendations of the Roads Review panel, including a package of sustainable transport measures, safety improvements, and a scaled-down road option.'
Leader of Gwynedd Council, Plaid's Dyfrig Siencyn, said: "As leader of Gwynedd Council, I am proud to be able to collaborate with the Welsh government and Transport Wales to develop plans to invest in a green transport corridor in the Llanbedr area which includes improving access to Llanbedr airport."