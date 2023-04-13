Tories suspend Haverfordwest councillor for alleged slave remark
- Published
A councillor accused of saying white men should have black slaves has been suspended by the Conservative Party.
Political opponents identified the voice of Andrew Edwards on a recording of someone making racist remarks.
Mr Edwards, who represents the Haverfordwest Prendergast ward on Pembrokeshire council, said he could not comment as the case had been referred to a watchdog.
The Conservatives said he had been suspended while it investigated.
A 16-second audio recording was shared online of someone saying: "Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all.
"I think all white men should have a black man as a slave or black woman as a slave, you know.
"There's nothing wrong with skin colour, it's just that they're lower class than us white people."
Mr Edwards would not confirm whether the recording was of him when asked, but said in a statement on Tuesday: "I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me.
"This is why I have self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation.
"It is now in the hands of legal experts and the ombudsman. It would be unfair on the process for me to comment."
Independent-led Pembrokeshire council said it had also referred the case to the ombudsman.
Mr Edwards left the opposition Conservative group on Pembrokeshire council after the allegations were made against him.
The comments have been widely criticised, including by the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd.
Andrew RT Davies said: "The views expressed in the recording are disgraceful, abhorrent and are not shared by the Welsh Conservatives."