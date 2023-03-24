Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds calls for more generous society
A more generous society is needed for the challenges facing Wales and the UK today, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats is to tell party members.
Jane Dodds will say the Lib Dems offer a "generous vision for our country".
They are the alternative to Tory "mindless destruction", Labour "managerialism" and nationalist "empty, populist solutions", Ms Dodds will say.
She will speak on Saturday, day one of the two-day Welsh Liberal Democrat conference taking place in Swansea.
Promising the Liberal Democrats will play their part in removing every Conservative MP from Wales at the UK general election expected next year, Ms Dodds will say she is proud her party is "making the case for stronger ties with Europe, re-joining the single market and customs union".
This is needed to "resuscitate our economy and protect our freedoms" and help build a "generous welfare state as an essential part of creating a fairer future for all of us," she will argue.
UK Conservative ministers are "driving our country into the ground", "demonising the most vulnerable, smashing our public services, and trashing our economy", Ms Dodds will tell the conference.
But she will also attack the politics in Cardiff Bay, saying she gets "so frustrated when it feels like we're content in Wales with simply shuffling along bit by bit".
"Shuffling along and playing games when people are waiting years for health treatment, children and young people are languishing on mental health waiting lists, and NHS dentistry is in crisis."
Debates at the conference over the weekend include motions on creating a "Celtic Sea powerhouse", on establishing a powerful independent NHS executive to lead the health service in Wales and on moving to a four-day working week.
Ms Dodds is the only Liberal Democrat in the 60 member Senedd and the party has no Welsh MPs.
The Lib Dems made significant gains in Powys at last year's local elections, becoming the largest party there and leading the previously independent-led council by joining together with Labour councillors to form a cabinet.
In the 2019 general election the Liberal Democrats came second to Conservatives in the Powys seats of Brecon and Radnorshire and Montgomeryshire, constituencies the Lib Dems have previously held.
UK Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will also address the conference on Saturday.