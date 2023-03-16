Payments for hosting Ukraine refugees in Wales to rise to £500
Payments to people hosting Ukrainian refugees in Wales are to increase from £350 to £500 a month from April, the Welsh government has announced.
Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt said the rise recognised the "enormity of their kindness" and the impact of the cost of living crisis on hosts.
The increase in the payments, handled by local councils, will cost £2.5m.
Ministers say 6,500 refugees with sponsors in Wales have fled Ukraine, after Russia's invasion a year ago.
Last month, the Welsh government announced that the welcome centres that have housed Ukrainian refugees in Wales since the beginning of the war would close.
Councils will receive a share of £2m from the government to help more Ukrainians move into longer term accommodation.
"People from all over Wales have stepped up, showed true compassion and been there for families forced to flee their homes," Ms Hutt said
"Now, as Putin's war regrettably continues, we must ensure our guests are able to settle into longer term accommodation, which means we will progress with the phased move on of guests from our initial accommodation."
"We are working with local authorities, social landlords and partners to increase capacity of high-quality accommodation options, including providing more host accommodation," Ms Hutt added.
The minister also announced a six month scheme allowing Ukrainian refugees with visas to travel free on public transport was now being extended into the 2023-24 financial year.