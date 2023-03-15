Budget 2023: What does it mean for Wales?
The Chancellor has announced an extension to energy bills support and major changes to benefits in his budget.
But Jeremy Hunt's planned phased extension of childcare to children nine months old will only apply in England.
People on pre-payment meters have been promised charges more in line with what people on direct debts pay.
A total of £180m was announced in extra funding for the Welsh government.
Meanwhile £20m will be provided to restore Holyhead Breakwater.
Calling his announcement a "budget for growth," Mr Hunt said UK government experts believe the UK government will not enter recession this year.
Work capability assessments for people on disability benefits are being scrapped.
And eligible recipients of childcare support through Universal Credit will receive cash upfront instead of in arrears.
Fuel duty has been frozen for another year, and alcohol duty will rise by inflation but will be cut for beer sold in pubs.
Welsh Conservatives called for the Labour Welsh government to use the additional funding "to provide the same expanded childcare offer as England, guaranteeing that people in Wales have the same opportunity to reach their full potential".
The Welsh government already offers 30 hours free childcare for three and four year olds to parents in work or training, and is planning to extend it to two year olds.
Energy
The government has decided to stick with its key energy support package for another three months.
Typical energy bills in Britain had been due to rise to £3,000 a year, but will be kept to £2,500.
Costs will still rise though as a £400 winter fuel payment will not be renewed.
Around 200,000 households use pre-payment meters.
The chancellor promised the premium paid on the meters - meaning the energy can be more expensive than when bought through direct debit - be removed.
Childcare
The Welsh government is under pressure from the Conservatives and Plaid Cymru to bring its childcare plans into line with the UK government's in England.
Mr Hunt's promise of 30 hours for working families from the age of nine months is due to fully come into force from September 2025, but only in England.
The schemes are different and the Welsh government offers more support for parents in training.
Ahead of the budget on Friday, Labour's co-operation agreement partners Plaid Cymru called for "full consequential funding as soon as possible to continue with the expansion already in place in Wales".
The party had a long term pledge of 30 hours free childcare for 12 months and up at the election.
Meanwhile support for childcare costs in Universal Credit - which includes claimants in Wales - will be made available upfront and the maximum potential benefit for parents will increase.
Just over 6,400 families are eligible for help for childcare through Universal Credit.