Mark Drakeford says grief will not stop his work in emotional speech
In an emotional speech to his party First Minister Mark Drakeford has said his grief losing his wife will not stop his work for Labour.
Close to tears, he thanked those who showed him kindness after his wife Clare died in January.
He also called for Sir Keir Starmer to ditch the first past the post in favour of proportional representation.
But the UK Labour leader said it was not a priority for an incoming Labour government.
Earlier Sir Keir said he would return control over economic aid to Welsh ministers if he became PM.
Mr Drakeford spoke at Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno on Saturday.
He said in recent weeks he had been given "words of kindness and sympathy, from people within our party, and also from people I've never met".
"That has been a strength to me, personally - a heartfelt thanks to you all."
Later he added: "Even when our hearts are weighed down with the intolerable burden of grief, we know our duty, our moral obligation... that this party has to run towards the dangers that blight so many lives, and never ever run away from them."
In his speech he gave his strongest support yet for major reforms to the Westminster electoral system.
He called for Sir Keir Starmer to bring an end to the first past the post voting system, which sees MPs elected based on which candidate wins the most votes in a constituency.
"The next Labour government must lead the task of democratic renewal," he said.
"I do not believe that we can go on simply accepting a system which time and time again produces Conservative majorities on a minority of the votes cast."
Appearing to address critics of proportional representation within his own party, Mr Drakeford said: "To those who continue to fear a change in the electoral system.
"I say simply look at what we have done here in Wales - 25 years of winning and working within a proportional electoral system."
He accused the Conservatives of hollowing out democracy with a "dreadful brand of selfish, self-enriching politics, where even a football commentator is expected to toe the Tory line or to find their job at risk".
This was an emotional speech from Mark Drakeford whose enthusiasm for public life is clearly undimmed by his recent tragedy.
With all eyes at conference on an expected general election in 2024 he gave a rousing endorsement of UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
But while Mr Drakeford is passionate about securing a UK Labour victory, it's also the case that the two men have very different views on some policy issues.
Sir Keir looked uncomfortable when Mr Drakeford argued for electoral reform at Westminster and the avowed socialist, Mark Drakeford, looked less than enthused by Sir Keir's emphasis on "sound money" .
Welsh Labour conference has always loved Mark Drakeford as first minister and his rapturous reception continued this time.
Delegates gave Sir Keir a notably warmer reception than he's had at previous Welsh party conferences, a sign perhaps of the party's increasing confidence ahead of the next election.
Responding to Mr Drakeford's calls for voting reform, Sir Keir said praised Mr Drakeford's "powerful speech".
"I don't think anybody could not be moved by Mark's speech." He added: "It's not a priority for an incoming Labour government."