Nursing union RCN 'extremely militant' over pay, says Lee Waters
- Published
A Welsh government minister called a nursing union "extremely militant" over pay negotiations in a secret recording of a Labour party meeting.
In a recording obtained by the Llanelli Herald, Lee Waters said the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is "determined to have a fight and aren't seriously committed to negotiate."
Plaid Cymru called the comments "insulting."
Lee Waters, the Welsh government and the RCN have declined to comment.
The Welsh Conservatives said it showed the Welsh government was "out of ideas."
Nurses are currently in discussion with the Welsh government over pay and working conditions.
It follows RCN members' decision to "overwhelmingly" reject an improved pay offer made by the health minister.
BBC Wales has been told Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters' comments were made in a private meeting at the end of January.
In the recording, released by the Llanelli Herald, Mr Waters can be heard saying: "The RCN is becoming extremely militant. They are determined to have a fight and aren't seriously committed to negotiate.
"They came up with a demand they knew was completely unaffordable, 5% above inflation, which was just not - in any reasonable way - something we could do."
A Welsh Conservative spokesman said: "These comments by the deputy minister clearly show a Welsh government which is out of ideas, out of ambition and instead relying on the 'it's not me, guv' approach to government."
Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru's health spokesman, said: "To hear what appears to be a Labour minister talking about health union workers in this way will shock many. These are hard-working and dedicated health staff.
"This is not an 'extremely militant' body as the minister suggests - they represent a workforce that is fed up and wants a fair pay deal."
"To say they are 'determined to have a fight' and 'aren't really seriously willing to negotiate' is insulting in the extreme," he added.