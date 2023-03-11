Keir Starmer to promise Welsh Labour aid cash control
Powers over funds that replaced EU aid will be given to the Welsh government if Labour wins the next general election, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to say.
The UK Labour leader will address the party's Welsh annual conference in Llandudno, Conwy county, on Saturday.
Sir Keir will tell party members Wales will "take back control".
The Welsh government administered £375m a year on average when the UK was in the European Union.
The EU aid was part of a fund given to the poorest parts of Europe in an effort to boost their economies.
The cash has been gradually wound down and will end this year, but the planned replacement - the Shared Prosperity Fund - is controlled by the UK government.
Councils bid for the cash and plan and deliver projects, but UK ministers said that would happen while "working closely" with the Welsh government.
Labour ministers argued the system would give Wales less of a say and was an assault on devolution but the Conservatives claimed the Welsh government failed to make the most of the cash.
The Welsh government also said the plans fell short of promises to not leave Wales a penny worse off outside the EU, although that has been denied by the Treasury.
Labour did not provide details of how much cash would be provided to the Welsh government in the announcement.
At the conference, Sir Keir is expected to say: "Only Labour will devolve economic power and control out of Westminster. The decisions which create wealth in our communities should be taken by people with skin in the game.
"Take the scandal of what has happened here in Wales with what used to be EU structural funds, the Shared Prosperity Fund.
"Funds that have been essential for Welsh businesses and communities for years.
"Powers that have been exercised here since the inception of devolution. The Tories have used the Brexit process to take back control of that money, not from the EU but from Wales."
Sir Keir is expected to set out what he will call a "clear choice at the next general election, between more decline and division with the Tories or credible change with Labour".