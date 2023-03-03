PM urged to end new Wylfa nuclear plant 'uncertainty'
- Published
A senior Welsh Conservative MP has urged the prime minister to help end "further uncertainty" over whether a new nuclear power station will be built at Wylfa, on Anglesey.
Ex-Welsh secretary Stephen Crabb highlighted concerns" over a "loss of momentum" on a new UK energy strategy.
His letter to Rishi Sunak comes nearly a year after a plan to increase UK energy independence was published.
The prime minister's office was asked to comment.
Mr Crabb chairs the Welsh Affairs Committee at Westminster, which began an inquiry into Nuclear energy in Wales after the UK government's British Energy Security Strategy was launched in April 2022.
The strategy's ambition is to build up to eight new nuclear reactors before 2030, with a new government body called Great British Nuclear being created to oversee their delivery.
Under the plan, nuclear will supply 24 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by 2050, around 25% of the UK's predicted energy demand.
In his letter, Mr Crabb says: "The strategy named Wylfa, north Wales, as a potential site for a new nuclear project.
"Since then, we have heard of growing concerns of a loss of momentum in delivery of the government's strategy and consequently, further uncertainty over the future of the Wylfa site."
The Preseli Pembrokeshire MP quotes Simon Bowen, an advisor to the government on establishing Great British Nuclear, warning his committee that "it will be disastrous if we waited another two years' because the 'whole of the industry will lose faith'.
Mr Crabb says: "We have heard from a wide range of industry representatives that Wylfa is considered the best site in the UK for new nuclear development.
"Indeed, it is difficult to see how government can deliver its nuclear ambitions without taking forward a project at Wylfa."
He adds that such a large-scale infrastructure project will "bring highly skilled and well-paid long term job opportunities to a rural area of the UK".
A previous plan for a new nuclear power station at Wylfa collapsed in 2020 because of rising costs after Hitachi failed to reach a funding agreement with UK ministers.