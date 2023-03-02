Plaid leader blames Tories and Labour for cost of living crisis
The cost of living crisis in Wales is a "direct result" of a decade of Conservative cuts and Labour inaction, the leader of Plaid Cymru has said.
In a party conference speech Adam Price will outline a "new economic plan" the party says would "transform the Welsh economy".
He will call for further powers for Wales and more money to tackle poverty.
The party's conference will take place in Llanelli on Friday and Saturday.
On the second day party members will be asked to endorse a new political strategy for Plaid Cymru, which could set out its direction for the next decade, aimed at broadening their support base.
It is the first party conference since a string of news stories covering allegations of a toxic culture in the party.
That prompted the setting up of a working group to look into the issue headed by former assembly member Nerys Evans.
The party is also without a chief executive after Carl Harris left his job in July.
In his speech Mr Price is expected to say that an independent Wales can build prosperity and economic success free of the what he will call the "chaos and decline of Westminster".
He will call for the next Westminster government to give the Welsh government and Senedd a "fairer funding settlement, stronger financial powers and full control over our natural resources - including the devolution of the Crown Estate".
The Crown Estate oversees land and property, including seabed, owned by the King. Its profits are shared between the UK treasury and the Royal Household. The Scottish estate was devolved in 2017.
"Give us in Wales the tools so we can begin the work of transforming the Welsh economy - so that making poverty history can become our national mission," Mr Price will tell conference.
The party leader said ahead of the event: "Soaring energy bills and falling wages. Workers on strike and public services in crisis. Jobs lost and businesses going bust.
"This is the direct result of over a decade of Tory cuts and Labour inaction which has weakened the Welsh economy and left hard-working people struggling to put food on the table.
"We need to transform our economy now to raise living standards and protect ourselves from Westminster's economic chaos - taking ownership of our natural resources and investing in our local businesses."
On Saturday, party members will take part in a special conference to debate the party's political strategy, drawn up following a consultation exercise.
The strategy has not been published ahead of the event, but it is expected to set out that the party's primary purpose is to achieve independence.
But it may suggest too that, where Plaid cannot form a government alone, being in government is better for the party than not.
Coalitions and working with other parties has frequently been a matter of debate in Plaid Cymru over the years.
Plaid is currently in a co-operation deal with the Welsh Labour government, where they work on a number of policies and support ministers' spending plans.