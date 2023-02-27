Betsi Cadwaladr: North Wales NHS board 'forced to quit'
- Published
Senior figures at Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board say they have been forced to resign by the Welsh government after a damning audit report.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has announced that the board will return to special measures, bringing the board under more direct control.
But former independent non-executive board members say they are "gravely concerned" at the response.
They said they had repeatedly escalated their concerns to Welsh government.
The Welsh government said that the chair, vice chair and independent members of the Board "have agreed they will step aside".
"New independent members will be appointed to the Board to lead the organisation as it continues to rebuild its services following the pandemic," it said.
Betsi Cadwaladr is led by a board of executive directors and independent members.
Last week the Auditor General Adrian Crompton alleged the executive team of the board was "dysfunctional".
Independent members of the board had been losing confidence in the executive team, Mr Crompton wrote, leading to examples of "challenging public scrutiny of the executive".
That was seen as "hostile and inappropriate" behaviour by some.
In a letter to politicians the independent board members wrote: "We are writing to express our sincere concerns about the future of health services in north Wales following this morning's meeting with the Minister when we were left with no option but to resign as Independent Members with immediate effect.
"We have no confidence in the Welsh government's grasp of the situation."
Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan said: "I have serious concerns around the performance of the health board and I have not seen the improvement in services I expect for the people of north Wales.
"I have therefore decided to take action to rectify this."