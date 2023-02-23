Betsi Cadwaladr: North Wales NHS board dysfunctional, report says
The leadership of Wales' largest health board is dysfunctional, a damning report from Wales' spending watchdog has said.
Auditor General Adrian Crompton said "fractured working relationships" at Betsi Cadwaladr were stopping it from working effectively.
Several board members have shown "signs of emotional distress", he said.
Mr Crompton said the Welsh government should intervene urgently. The Welsh government has been asked for comment.
The Welsh Conservatives said ministers should "ensure a total clear out of this dysfunctional executive team, without the eyewatering pay-offs we've seen in the past, and support the chair of the health board to appoint a new and capable team as soon as possible".
Betsi Cadwaladr is led by a board of executive and independent members.
In his report the auditor general for Wales said independent members of the board were losing confidence in the executive team, and had been accused of "hostile and inappropriate" behaviour when challenging them.
Mr Crompton said: "These problems need to be resolved as a matter of urgency to provide confidence to the public and wider stakeholders that the health board has the leadership it needs to effectively tackle the significant challenges it faces, and to provide safe and effective care to the people of north Wales."