Warnings for future of Welsh bus services amid funding uncertainty
- Published
The Welsh government has been accused of endangering bus services in Wales as a senior minister said subsidies for the industry have yet to be confirmed beyond the summer.
A pandemic-era emergency scheme has been extended, but only by three months.
Labour's Lesley Griffiths said the government could not spend "non-existent funding".
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price warned of a "catastrophic cut in support".
The comments come on the same day the Welsh government announced it was scrapping all major road projects.
Funding from the Bus Emergency Scheme (BES) was used to keep services running during Covid.
Last Friday Deputy Transport Minister Lee Waters said that the Welsh government will "now need to transition away from emergency style funding".
The scheme was due to end in March 2023, but was extended for a further three months.
"An initial extension of three months gives the industry the short term stability it needs while we continue to work together on planning bus networks which better suit the new travel patterns we have seen since the end of the pandemic," Mr Waters wrote.
It came days after he told the Senedd that the support would have to end "sooner rather than later" and that ministers were trying "our best to come up with a solution that does not see lots of routes being surrendered".
The announcement is separate to the Welsh government's long term plan to shake up the industry, which could see one bus network and a single ticketing system.
In First Minister's Questions (FMQs) in the Senedd Adam Price said the government's road review, that was announced later on Tuesday afternoon, "will be heralding its commitment to a historic shift in policy and priority from roads and public transport".
"So why is it that you announced late on Friday, that you were merely delaying a catastrophic cut in support for bus services from the end of March to the end of June, that will literally decimate what is for most people in most parts of Wales, the only form of public transport they have?"
Mr Price aired industry concerns that there could be cuts in bus services of "two thirds" or even the "mass de-registration of all routes".
Cutting funding "will decimate the bus network," he said.
Lesley Griffiths, minister for Welsh government business who took FMQs on Tuesday, said there had not been a return to bus use pre-pandemic.
"A lot of it is about funding, you can't spend funding you haven't got," she said.
She added: "We are in a very difficult position in our budget. We haven't been able to confirm the bus industry funding package for the next financial year as yet".
She promised further updates "as we go through this month".
In the Senedd last week Mr Waters said the Welsh government was supporting "a bus network that no longer has the same behaviours as the one that came before".
"So, in a sense, we're ossifying a bus network. Even the industry agrees that we do need to rationalise and re-look at the bus networks in Wales."