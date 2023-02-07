Labour politician told off for 'mad as a box of frogs' jibe
- Published
A Labour Senedd member has been reprimanded for referring in the chamber to Plaid Cymru councillors as being as "mad as a box of frogs".
Hefin David was talking about the Plaid Cymru group on Caerphilly council.
Deputy Presiding Officer David Rees called his words "wholly inappropriate", saying "no member" should "be using such language".
Mr David apologised for what he called "flippant" and "inappropriate" comments made "in the heat of debate".
The apology by Mr David, who represents Caerphilly in the Welsh Parliament, came after Plaid Cymru's Heledd Fychan raised the matter with Mr Rees.
He made the jibe during a debate on the Welsh government's spending plans, where he attacked Labour ministers' co-operation deal with Plaid.
Ms Fychan said Mr David's comment was "crass, insensitive and, in a workplace setting, arguably discriminatory".
"In fact, an employment tribunal judge in 2021 ruled the exact same comments as being inappropriate and unprofessional," she said.
Ms Fychan said Mr David had "lowered the tone of the debate" and used a phrase that was "an affront to the dignity of the Senedd and the people we represent".
Mr David has twice previously been found to have breached the code of conduct for Senedd members over comments he has made on Twitter.