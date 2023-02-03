Wales ambulance strike postponed after better pay offer
- Published
Monday's strike action by Welsh ambulance staff in the GMB union has been postponed after an improved offer was tabled by ministers.
The BBC has been told the Welsh government offered a one-off pay deal, as well as improved consolidated pay rise for workers.
The GMB has decided to postpone industrial action while it considers this new development.
It is unclear what other unions have decided to do at this stage.
Details of the offer have not yet been disclosed.
About a quarter of the ambulance service in Wales, including paramedics, call room staff and ambulance technicians, are represented by the GMB.
Thousands of ambulance workers have been holding walkouts since December, with GMB members only responding to life-threatening calls.
The union has long been calling for better pay, above inflation, and was set to hold fresh strikes in February and March.
It put increasing pressure on the Welsh government as strikes left the service "seriously disrupted".
An offer presented by ministers has not been enough to call off strikes - until now.