Wales ambulance strike postponed after better pay offer
- Published
Strike action planned for Monday by Welsh ambulance staff in the GMB union has been postponed after an improved offer was tabled by ministers.
The BBC has been told the Welsh government offered a one-off pay deal on top of the already imposed 4.5% pay rise for workers.
The GMB has decided to postpone industrial action while it considers this new development.
It is unclear what other unions have decided to do at this stage.
Details of the offer have not yet been disclosed, but the union said the Welsh government confirmed negotiations for 2023-24 will begin almost immediately.
About a quarter of the ambulance service in Wales, including paramedics, call room staff and ambulance technicians, are represented by the GMB.
An offer presented by ministers has not been enough to call off strikes - until now.
But about 1,500 union members planning to walkout on Monday will now be paused.
Nathan Holman, of the GMB and Welsh NHS lead, said the union has agreed to suspend further strikes - set for 20 February, 6 and 20 March - while negotiations take place.
"We appreciate the frank and open dialogue with them over the last few months," he said.
"This has only been made possible because the Welsh government has been prepared to talk about pay - a lesson for those in charge on the other side of the Severn Bridge.
"We are a member led union, ultimately they will decide."
Thousands of ambulance workers have been holding walkouts since December, with GMB members only responding to life-threatening calls.
Staff staged two strikes in January as part of their calls for better pay, above inflation.
It put increasing pressure on the Welsh government asstrikes left the service "seriously disrupted".