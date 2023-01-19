Wales school strikes: One-off payment offered to teachers
A one-off payment was offered to teachers and school heads at a meeting with Welsh government's education minister on Thursday morning.
Sources told BBC Wales the offer was similar to that made to the health workers last week.
But senior officials in two unions suggested the offer did not go far enough.
It comes ahead of four separate days of planned strikes by National Education Union members in February and March.
NEU teachers backed strike action on Monday. Headteachers in the NAHT also backed strike action, but the union is expected to carry out action short of a strike first.
Education unions are seeking pay increases that meet rising prices.
Representatives met the Welsh government in an online meeting on Thursday morning.
David Evans, Wales Secretary of the NEU union, confirmed unions had been offered a "one off non-consolidated payment".
But said it "doesn't go anywhere near meeting ours and the other unions' demands".
He said there was also a discussion on easing teacher workload.
Unions pressed the case for an urgent review of the latest Independent Welsh Pay Review body report, which in practice would mean revisiting the pay rise for next year currently set at 3.5%.
The discussions were "a start but nothing's been resolved", Mr Evans added.
'Meaningful negotiations'
Laura Doel, director of school heads union NAHT Cymru, said it was not enough to call off industrial action in her union.
Ms Doel said her union had entered "meaningful negotiations" with Welsh government, and called the conversations "productive".
She said there were also discussions about work load, recruitment and retention, and funding.
She confirmed a one-off payment was discussed, but declined to give detail of what was offered.
No firm figures were available publicly on Thursday. One source said there was a discussion about the money being split equally, or weighted.