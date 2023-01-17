Gender reform: Welsh minister criticises Scottish law block
- Published
The decision to block Scotland's plans to make it easier to change gender undermines the union of the United Kingdom, a senior Welsh Labour minister has said.
Vaughan Gething said the move was a "big problem for devolution".
Conservative UK ministers will use a procedure to stop the bill from becoming law.
They say the reforms would have a "chilling effect" on single-sex spaces and equal pay rules.
The Scottish government wants to simplify the system and speed it up, arguing the current process is too difficult and invasive.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he would like a similar law in Wales, but the Senedd does not have the powers to pass such legislation.
The Welsh Conservatives said it was the "right" decision to block the law.
"I think it's a big problem for devolution. And I think that the way they've gone about it does not help provide the security and the stability that we need for the future of the union," the economy minister said.
"That's why we've gone through a process of putting forward reform proposals in reforming the union so there is a proper way for governments to resolve disputes with each other".
He accused UK ministers of using the bill as a "wedge issue" that generates headlines "for a period of time".
"But it provides greater problems for the future, and they really should take a step back."
To block the law the UK government used section 35 of the Scotland Act, which allows a UK government Scottish secretary to prevent a bill passed by the Scottish Parliament from becoming law.
The provision has never been used before and has been referred to as a last resort.
A similar order exists in the Government of Wales Act called section 114. It has never been used, although disputes over legislation have been referred to the Supreme Court in the past.
The Welsh Conservative's Shadow Constitution Minister, Darren Millar, said: "This would not have been an easy decision by the prime minister, but it is the right one."
"We need a UK-wide approach to gender recognition, not a piecemeal one that pits groups against each other and divides communities," he added.