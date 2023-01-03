World Cup: Qatar gave Wales' Mark Drakeford five-star hotel stay in Doha
- Published
The government of Qatar paid for Mark Drakeford to stay in a luxury five-star hotel during his controversial World Cup trip, BBC Wales has learned.
Two ministers and four officials stayed three nights in the Ritz-Carlton as guests of the host nation.
The Liberal Democrats said by accepting the hospitality the Welsh government potentially undermined its commitment to human rights.
The Welsh government said the trip was to strengthen Wales' links with Qatar.
A spokesman said the visit enabled the Welsh government to share its values in Qatar and it was a chance to discuss trade and investment opportunities.
Late last year a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Lib Dems showed the Welsh government had paid £13,000 for flights for the trip.
Following a subsequent FOI request by BBC Wales, the Welsh government confirmed that the trip's "accommodation, board and transport" in the country was provided by the Qatar government.
The Welsh government added these elements were part of a hospitality package offered to all delegates and their travelling parties attending the World Cup and the arrangement was used by both Mr Drakeford and the Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething.
The hotel used was the Ritz-Carlton, described on the company's website as a "rich resort experience" set on a private island.
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price, the Liberal Democrats and Labour's Chris Bryant had urged Mark Drakeford to call off the trip over human rights concerns.
The country has been criticised over its treatment of women, LGBT people, and migrant workers.
The Welsh government had raised "serious concerns" over the country's LGBT rights record but said the tournament gave Wales an opportunity to promote itself on the world stage and to seek investment from Qatar.
First Minister Mark Drakeford attended Wales' opening group match against the USA, while Economy Minister Vaughan Gething attended Wales v England.
Both ministers were accompanied by a delegation of two officials, with each group staying in the Ritz Carlton separately for three nights.
Jane Dodds, Welsh Liberal Democrat leader and MS for Mid and West Wales, has previously said the Welsh government should not "contribute to the whitewashing of Qatar's human rights record".
She told BBC Wales: "By accepting this gift from the Qatari government, Mark Drakeford has potentially undermined the Welsh government's commitment towards human rights, LGBTQ+ rights and women's rights."
She added that the government and Welsh Labour should donate the equivalent cost of the trip to human rights charities.
Plaid Cymru's Sport and International Affairs spokeswoman Heledd Fychan said: "Accepting hospitality risks undermining the commitment made by the Welsh government that they condemn the record of the Qatar government on workers safety and LGBTQI+ rights.
"It's now essential that when the Senedd next meets, the first minister explains how he and the minister for the economy raised these important issues, and clearly outlines how Wales' international strategy aligns with our values as a nation."
'Systematic exploitation'
Felix Jakens of Amnesty International UK said: "It would be a cause of real concern if politicians were accepting lavish hospitality - at the World Cup or anywhere else - from foreign governments and then feeling compromised when it came to raising human rights issues.
"We repeatedly called on politicians and others with influence who attended the World Cup in Qatar to raise human rights issues with their hosts and with FIFA, and we would hope that Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Gething can show that they sought to do this.
"Qatar was only able to host this highly controversial World Cup because of its systematic exploitation of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers, and meanwhile LGBTQ+ people in Qatar continue to run the risk of arrest and imprisonment, and freedom of speech and women's rights are still unacceptably curtailed."
The Welsh government said: "The first minister and the economy minister visited Qatar to support the Welsh men's football team as they took part in their first World Cup in 64 years.
"This was an opportunity to discuss trade and investment opportunities, meet with members of the Qatar government and the International Labour Organisation to discuss worker rights, and to take part in cultural meetings to strengthen the links between the Qatar and Wales.
"The visit also was a chance to share our values on human rights, LGBTQ+ rights, workers' rights and political and religious freedom."