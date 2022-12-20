Welsh goods exports higher than before Covid pandemic
Welsh goods exports are now higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest provisional figures.
Wales Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said exports were £19.4bn for the year ending September 2022.
That means they were up more than a third on the previous year and £1.7bn above the level in the 12 months to September 2019.
But Mr Gething warned global trading remained "unpredictable" with Wales' economy still in recovery mode.
"Global issues have had a major impact on Welsh exporters already contending with the issues brought about by the UK's exit from the EU and the Covid pandemic," he said.
"Wales has so much to offer the world, and we will continue to work closely with our export support ecosystem to support businesses in Wales to grow their international trade and to build on the solid platform that has been laid over the last twelve months."