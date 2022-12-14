Police asked to help during Welsh ambulance strike, says health minister
- Published
The Welsh government has been discussing with police whether they can help resuscitate patients during next week's ambulance staff strike.
Action over pay by the three main ambulance unions on 21 December will affect non-life threatening calls only.
But the Police Federation raised doubts about officers dealing with medical emergencies they are not qualified for.
Wales' health minister said officials have been speaking to police about "helping with resuscitation and so on".
The Welsh Ambulance Service will face strike action next Wednesday, along with most ambulance services in England.
The Police Federation, representing officers across England and Wales, has expressed misgivings about being asked to cover the work of ambulance staff.
Federation National Chair Steve Hartshorn said on Tuesday: "I have genuine concern for any officer who may be exposed to medical emergencies they are not qualified to act on.
"The human consequences are awful to imagine, but we must consider the legal responsibilities and practicalities too.
"Should a patient die in the presence of a police officer, or within a period of time of being with a police officer, that officer is referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation."
No armed forces 'unless necessary'
Responding to a question from Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price in the Senedd, Eluned Morgan said: "We have been speaking, for example, to the police, in terms of the police helping with resuscitation and so on."
Ms Morgan said the Welsh government do not intend to use "the armed forces unless that's truly necessary".
She explained that would remain the position unless there was a "serious problem in keeping the public safe".
Mr Price said his party had "serious concerns about using the police in this way".
"Instead of talking to the police to ask them to fill in on strike days, the government should be talking to the health unions, to improve their pay award so that strike action can be averted."
The armed forces will be driving ambulance in England on strike days, the UK government has said.
Royal College of Nurses members will strike over pay across all of Wales' health boards apart from one on Thursday.