What does Welsh government budget mean for me? Published 32 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Nurses are set to go on strike this week amid demands for a pay rise

There are calls for Labour to look at putting income tax up ahead of the Welsh budget on Tuesday.

The Welsh government will reveal the cash it plans to spend for the NHS, schools and education next year.

Plaid Cymru said ministers should use their powers to change tax to improve the pay offer for public sector staff.

Labour ministers are under pressure from unions over pay, with nurses set to strike on Thursday.

The Welsh government said it would do all it could to protect frontline public services in its budget, but that it would be impossible to provide pay rises that meet inflation without more UK government money.

Inflation has reduced the spending power of the Welsh government, and First Minister Mark Drakeford has said there would not be "much new money for even the most urgent of purposes".

Meanwhile ministers say they have given councils and the NHS £70m so social care workers can receive the current real living wage rate of £10.90 next June 2023.

They already receive a previous rate of £9.90 an hour under a Labour commitment at the last election.

The Tories welcomed the announcement but urged the Welsh government to do more for carers.

Meanwhile council leaders have also warned of difficulties as they prepare their own budgets, which will be mostly funded by the Welsh government.

Why does the Welsh government budget matter for me?

Can the NHS reduce its backlog of surgery and treatment? Will councils be able to keep libraries open?

Those are the questions posed by the Welsh government budget.

On Tuesday Labour ministers will set out how it will fund the large number of public services that it controls or oversees.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Plaid Cymru says income tax should be raised to boost public sector wages

That includes the health service, schools and councils, as well as museums, environmental services like flood defences and housing.

The question is how much it can put cash up, and whether it can keep up with inflation.

Researchers have already warned inflation had hit the Welsh government's own spending power.

If it cannot, that is effectively a cut, meaning some services could be faced with choices to do less.

'We have little heaters on'

The budget comes at a time when households across Wales and the rest of the UK are struggling with rising prices.

Lorna, a sixth form pupil at Y Pant School in Pontyclun, says the heating is not on as much as it used to be at home.

"We have little heaters which we put on, but a lot of the time you keep it on for a couple of hours then you leave it and then most of us just stay in the one room, in the living room, and we have blankets and layers and that's how we keep warm a lot of the time.

"When we go out a lot of the time people are looking for the cheapest option for food, we'd go to McDonald's or something like that.

"We don't usually go to places that are too expensive, because nobody can really afford it too much."

Image caption, Lorna says most of her family stay in the living room to stay warm

For fellow pupil Fidel it is a similar story.

"At home it's just normally keeping less lights on, the heating is off, the thermostats are lower than usual.

"Refrigerators are mostly off because we're trying to use less power.

"In school I've noticed the radiators are mostly off because of the electricity use."

Image caption, Fidel says the radiators tend to be off at school

Will the Welsh government budget give me a pay rise?

It also impacts how much people get in their pocket in their salaries.

About 245,000 people - including doctors, nurses and teachers - are effectively paid from Welsh government funds, one way or another.

Half of the roughly £20bn budget for day-to-day spending is thought to go on public sector pay.

The Welsh government is facing increasing calls from unions for pay to meet inflation, and strikes are planned.

But the way the Welsh government is funded makes it all complicated.

Ministers say they need more money from the UK government to meet the demands from the unions.

We will not know today of any specific pay rises, but it may give us clues as to how tight things might be for the government.

Where does the Welsh government get its money from?

Most of the Welsh government's money comes straight from Westminster.

At the last Autumn Statement Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promised an extra £1.2bn over two years.

That was in part because of extra spending in the NHS in England, which triggers more spending in Wales.

Some of the Welsh government's money comes from income tax, with the Welsh government currently responsible for 10p in each tax band.

Will my taxes change today?

The Welsh government has the powers to change the income tax rates set by the Treasury.

Ministers have not ruled it out - but it would be a big step and has never happened before.

In October Mark Drakeford said the case for a tax rise would be "powerfully considered" - albeit in the immediate aftermath of the Kwasi Kwarteng mini-budget, which was since reversed.

The Wales Governance Centre estimates that an extra 1p increase in all three tax bands would raise £275m next year and £288m the year after.

Plaid Cymru's finance spokesman, Llyr Gruffydd, said: "The fiscal powers we have to respond to this crisis may be limited - but that doesn't mean we are powerless.

"That's why the Welsh government should explore how progressive use of tax varying powers could be used to protect public services, improve the pay offer for hardworking public sector workers and help people suffering the most during this crisis."

What about councils, bin collections and social care?

Lots of public services in Wales - like social care and bin collection - are actually run by local authorities.

They are independent bodies from the Welsh government but they get most of their funding from Labour ministers by them and also raise their own funds in council tax.

If they cannot make ends meet they might have to cut services and hike council tax.

Newport council is already reported to be considering a 9.5% council tax rise.

The leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, Andrew Morgan, warned next year would be "particularly challenging".

He said his own council, Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT), had a gap between the money it spends and the money it receives "in the range of £48m, that's around double what it has been in any year of austerity".

"It's not just local government saying this - every year it gets worse. Next year is by far the worst budget gap I've ever seen in RCT in my time."

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Mark Drakeford has warned there would not be much "new money" in the budget

Welsh Conservative and shadow social services minister Gareth Davies said: "It is about time the Labour government delivered on Welsh Conservative calls for a higher wage for social carers, something we called for in the last election."

He added: "Now we need to see the other improvements we want for carers from a right to respite to upskilling carers to take on more fulfilling responsibilities. This would be in addition to free bus travel and grants to access education, training, and employment for young carers."

Welsh government finance minister Rebecca Evans said: "Despite the challenging economic and fiscal context, we remain fully committed to doing all we can to protect the frontline public services that people rely on.