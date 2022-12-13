Welsh budget for NHS and public services to be revealed
- Published
How much cash the NHS, social care and education will have to spend in Wales next year will be announced later.
The Welsh government said they will do all they can to protect frontline public services in its budget.
But inflation is hitting plans, and there is pressure from unions for bigger pay rises with nurses set to go on strike this week.
Plaid Cymru said Labour should think about raising income tax to boost public sector wages.
Meanwhile the Tories urged the Welsh government to do more for carers, as ministers announced cash for workers in the social care sector to get the current real living wage by next summer.
Council leaders have also warned of difficulties as they prepare their own budgets, which will be mostly funded by the Welsh government.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said there would not be "much new money for even the most urgent of purposes".
His ministers have also warned that pay rises meeting inflation will require cuts without more UK government cash.
Half of the roughly £20bn budget for day-to-day spending is thought to go on public sector pay in some shape or form.
The Welsh government oversees money for the health service, education, and local government, among other services in Wales.
On Tuesday morning the Welsh government said it would be giving councils and the NHS £70m so social care workers can receive the current real living wage rate.
It was a Labour manifesto commitment, but workers will not get the benefit of the £10.90 wage rate until June 2023, nine months after it was set in September.
Funding was given this financial year for workers to get the previous Real Living Wage rate of £9.90 an hour.
'Worst budget gap I've ever seen'
The Chancellor's Autumn Statement last month promised an extra £1.2bn over two years, in part because of extra spending in the NHS in England.
But researchers at Cardiff University said that despite the increases higher-than expected inflation is expected to deal a "significant hit" to spending plans.
They said if all extra funding triggered by health spending in England was passed on to the Welsh NHS, spending would likely fall short of funding the pressures faced by the service, amid growing post-pandemic waiting lists.
The leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, Andrew Morgan, warned next year would be "particularly challenging".
He said his own council - Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) - had a gap between the money it spends and the money it receives "in the range of £48m that's around double what it has been in any year of austerity".
"It's not just local government saying this - every year it gets worse. Next year is by far the worst budget gap I've ever seen in RCT in my time."
The Welsh government has some powers to raise more money through income tax, although it has never used them.
Plaid Cymru's Finance spokesman Llyr Gruffydd said: "The fiscal powers we have to respond to this crisis may be limited - but that doesn't mean we are powerless.
"That's why the Welsh government should explore how progressive use of tax varying powers could be used to protect public services, improve the pay offer for hardworking public sector workers, and help people suffering the most during this crisis."
Welsh Conservative and shadow social services minister Gareth Davies said: "It is about time the Labour government delivered on Welsh Conservative calls for a higher wage for social carers, something we called for in the last election."
He added: "Now we need to see the other improvements we want for carers from a right to respite to upskilling carers to take on more fulfilling responsibilities. This would be in addition to free bus travel and grants to access education, training, and employment for young carers."
Welsh government finance minister Rebecca Evans said: "Despite the challenging economic and fiscal context, we remain fully committed to doing all we can to protect the frontline public services that people rely on.
"I am pleased to be able to maintain our commitment to social care workers, and I will be saying more about how we will protect public services when I announce the full details of the Budget later today."