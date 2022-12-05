Caerphilly: Woman, 83, suffers life-threatening injuries in dog attack
- Published
An 83-year-old woman has suffered life-threatening injuries in a dog attack.
Emergency services, including firearms officers, were called to a property in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly, just after 15.00 GMT on Saturday.
The woman and a 55-year-old man were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and the dog has been put down.
Gwent Police said the two men, aged 20 and 31, and a woman, 28, all from the Caerphilly area, have been released on bail.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Sedgebeer said the force would maintain a visible presence in the area.
He added: "Officers will be making further inquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses."
The attack on the Penyrheol estate comes just over a year after another incident - the shocking and fatal attack on 10-year-old Jack Lis which happened just a few streets away.
Steve Skivens, a Penyrheol councillor, said he was shocked when he heard the rumours about the incident.
"I spoke to my other community councillor and we couldn't believe that another incident had taken place in such a short space of time - here we are again talking about another tragic dog attack, yards away - it's terrible. "
"This is again a tragic incident and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family," he said.
"But it's not just the family, it's the community in the area. We have just passed the anniversary of the previous dog attack on the estate which is still having its repercussions. "