Sexual assault claim against senior Plaid Cymru staff member
- Published
An allegation of sexual assault has been made against a senior member of staff in Plaid Cymru.
BBC Wales has been told the claim is at the heart of an investigation conducted by an external company into misconduct in the party.
A former member of staff said the incident happened to them around four years ago when they worked for the party.
Plaid Cymru has not commented on the allegations.
Meanwhile, another person has said the same senior member of staff made them feel uncomfortable on several occasions.
BBC Wales has not been able to contact the senior staff member involved.
The claims are separate to allegations made against Plaid Senedd politician Rhys ab Owen.
'I was always on edge'
The former member of staff told BBC Wales the alleged incident had left them feeling "helpless".
"It felt like a place I should be safe, but I was always on edge, a little like a child in bed with nightmares."
"There was a strange duality between feeling helpless and wanting to be included."
The former member of staff said initially they did not want to "rock the boat" and tell others what happened, "because it was a happy family but with a secret".
They said they had no idea how or to whom they would make a complaint.
BBC Wales has also heard claims about the Plaid Cymru senior employee from a second individual.
Leadership 'not trusted'
They said the senior member of staff made them feel uncomfortable on several occasions and had sent flirtatious messages.
The individual said they did not tell anybody about what happened because they were scared of this person and the potential consequences for themselves.
"I felt at the time that it would not have been worth the effort to make a formal complaint against such a powerful figure in the party, especially given that I would not have trusted the leadership of the party to deal with this properly and to have my best interests at heart.
"Many Plaid activists, staff and politicians feel lucky to be a part of this historical lineage that stretches back very far and don't want to be responsible for damaging a party that has played such a key role in shaping modern Wales.
"Of course, those speaking out are not the ones who damage the party, but rather it's clearly the perpetrators and enablers that are the real problem."
Plaid Cymru declined to comment on the concerns raised, and referred to a statement issued when BBC Wales reported that an external human resources company had been appointed by the party to look into allegations of misconduct.
In the statement, party chair Marc Jones said: "While at this point we naturally cannot share any information on any individual cases or allegations, I want to assure all Plaid Cymru members that I take all these matters and processes very seriously.
"We are offering support to all staff, as we prioritise their wellbeing.
"We are carrying out a survey of staff experiences that will inform future decision making.
"Consistent with not prejudicing the outcome of any ongoing investigation, we will be open as we can as we continue to ensure that all our internal processes are followed diligently at all times."
The allegations have been made following claims of a toxic culture in the party and the suspension of Rhys ab Owen, MS for south Wales central, from his party's group.
The suspension followed what is understood to be a serious allegation about his conduct, and is pending an investigation by the Welsh Parliament's Standards Commissioner.
BBC Wales has spoken to several sources who said there was substantial unease within the party about the way allegations have been dealt with, and said concerns were raised about Rhys ab Owen's conduct last year.
One source spoke of an "awful culture" in the party and a "lack of leadership".
Speaking at the time of Mr ab Owen's suspension, a spokesperson for the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd said: "Rhys ab Owen MS, Plaid Cymru member of the Senedd for south Wales central, and the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd have mutually agreed to his temporary suspension from the Plaid Cymru group.
"This is a neutral act, without prejudice, pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Senedd standards commissioner into an alleged breach of the code of conduct for members of the Senedd. No further comment will be issued."
BBC Wales had approached Mr ab Owen for comment at the time of the suspension, but did not receive a response.