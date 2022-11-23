Gwent Police: Senior Tory calls for home secretary to intervene
- Published
Home Secretary Suella Braverman should intervene in the wake of allegations of misogyny, racism and homophobia at Gwent Police, the Welsh Conservative leader in the Senedd has said.
Andrew RT Davies called for Gwent Police to be put into special measures.
"I fear the rot may be so deep that the force needs to be rebuilt," Mr Davies said.
Gwent Police was asked for comment. On Tuesday it said it was taking "robust action".
Chief Constable Pam Kelly has said the force is "horrified by the comments and material shared by retired officers and a small number of serving officers".
Mr Davies is the only Welsh politician to have criticised the leadership of the force - the Welsh Conservatives said on Tuesday that he had no confidence in Ms Kelly as chief constable.
He has said the same of Labour's Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert.
Wiltshire Police was asked to investigate after a device owned by a retired officer who took his own life revealed a series of messages that were reportedly misogynistic, racist, homophobic and suggested corruption.
The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said it is assessing material from both Gwent and Wiltshire police forces.
In a letter to the home secretary Mr Davies said: "I know there will be many people across Gwent, especially women, who also lack confidence in the senior leadership to stamp out this culture.
"I am writing to ask you to consider placing the force into special measures. I fear the rot may be so deep that the force needs to be rebuilt in order to give confidence to the public and the majority of decent officers and staff in Gwent Police."
He referred to an interview with Emma - the daughter of the retired officer at the centre of the investigation, Rick Jones - who said she did not trust the police.
The Home Office was asked for comment.