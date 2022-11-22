Gwent Police: Senior Tory has 'no confidence' in chief constable Pam Kelly
- Published
The Senedd's Conservative leader has no confidence in the chief constable of Gwent Police or the area's police commissioner, the Tories have said.
Andrew RT Davies criticised the force's leadership after the family of a man at the heart of an probe into misconduct said they do not trust the police.
Wiltshire Police is investigating after reports of misogynistic, racist and homophobic messages emerged.
Gwent Police said it is taking "robust" action.
Meanwhile the Labour Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said Mr Davies had not contacted his office to discuss the issues involved.
Mr Davies is the first Welsh politician to criticise Gwent Police's leadership in the midst of the row.
He said it should be taken over in a process "similar to special measures".
However one of his Senedd members told Radio Wales that she did have confidence in both Cuthbert and Kelly. The Welsh Labour government has also backed Ms Kelly and Mr Cuthbert.
Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: "We're absolutely determined to continue to set out the expectations for their officers and take decisive actions where those standards are not upheld.
"We're grateful for the cross-party dialogue with constituency politicians, both from MPs and Senedd members."
Earlier she said on Monday: "We continue to be horrified by the comments and material shared by retired officers and a small number of serving officers."
On Tuesday it also emerged that an independent police watchdog is now assessing material handed to it by both Gwent Police and the Wiltshire force.
It follows referrals to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) from Gwent Police.
The Sunday Times reported earlier this month that a series of offensive message had been discovered on a the phone owned by a retired police officer, Ricky Jones, who took his own life in 2020.
Ms Kelly confirmed earlier this month that the messages were between serving and retired officers.
There have been concerns from the family of the retired officer, which found the messages, and a local MP, about other police looking into the matter, rather than an independent body.
Ricky Jones' widow and daughter said he was controlling and abusive at home.
Mr Davies told the Welsh Parliament: "I have no confidence in the senior leadership of the Gwent force, whether that be at officer level or whether that be at the police and crime commissioner level.
"These revelations are horrendous, to say the least."
In a statement issued later, the Welsh Conservative Senedd leader added: "Like the poor family who suffered at the hands of Ricky Jones, I have no confidence in the senior management of Gwent Police, and it is appalling that such a disgusting culture was allowed to metastasise among a previously trusted Welsh public service.
"33 women a week face domestic violence or fear for their life or injury, yet Gwent Police fostered this dangerous environment all under the leadership of a Police and Crime Commissioner [PCC] who seems to be asleep at the wheel."
"The force needs taking over, similar to special measures in a health board, to rebuild it and return it to good order, and support those decent staff and officers who will be appalled by these revelations."
A Welsh Conservative spokesman confirmed later that Mr Davies did not have confidence in Ms Kelly's leadership.
The Welsh government's Lesley Griffiths told the Senedd that they did have confidence in the leadership of Gwent Police.
She described the allegations in the Sunday Times as "extremely worrying", and said the Welsh Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, has sought further assurances from the force.
Later, in an interview with BBC Radio Wales' Drive with Gareth Lewis, south Wales East MS Natasha Asghar said she had faith in both the chief constable and PCC.
She said Pam Kelly had been in "regular contact with politicians all across the board".
"I must commend her for the fact that she's been really transparent in regards to everything that's been going on."
What have Gwent Police said?
Gwent Police said the family of Ricky Jones had raised issues with the IOPC in December 2020 regarding the inquest process following Mr Jones' death.
"We're aware that on Thursday 27 October 2022, devices belonging to Mr Jones were shared with Wiltshire Police in relation to the family's initial concerns," it said in a statement.
"On Thursday 10 November we became aware that the Sunday Times also had access to information regarding potential conduct issues by retired and current officers.
"Within five days of the initial article appearing we've made three referrals to the IOPC specifically around the content published taking robust action to ensure that this behaviour is investigated and dealt with promptly.
"Our service is currently led by two female officers who have more than 50 years' experience between them within policing.
"They are well versed in tackling misogynistic and inappropriate behaviour that we have experienced in our communities in the past decades."
Mr Cuthbert added: "At no point has Andrew RT Davies contacted my office or Gwent Police to discuss these issues and I assume he is making his comments based solely on what he has heard in the media.
"Police officers do not routinely have their personal mobile devices and private conversations monitored, and rightly so. These abhorrent messages, which date back a number of years, only came to the attention of Gwent Police when they were reported in the Sunday Times.
"I appointed Chief Constable Kelly because of her passion and firm commitment to driving change."
The IOPC said: "We received a referral from Gwent Police on 15 November concerning the family's complaint and received two conduct referrals, on 18 and 19 November, relating to several serving and former officers identified as being involved in the phone messages.
"We have now had further material from both Gwent Police and Wiltshire Police which we are assessing to determine what further action to take."