World Cup: Wear a pride armband, Drakeford told by Labour MP
A Labour MP says UK ministers including Mark Drakeford should wear a pride armband in the wake of a FIFA decision to sanction players if they wear the OneLove symbol.
The Welsh Labour leader is going to Wales' match against the USA.
Chris Bryant, who has criticised Mr Drakeford for going, accused FIFA of giving the tournament to an "dictatorial" regime.
The Welsh government was asked for comment.
The captains of Wales, England, and other European nations, had planned to wear the rainbow armband during matches to promote diversity and inclusion.
But they faced the threat of being booked for the gesture.
A joint statement from seven football associations said they could not put their players "in a position where they could face sporting sanctions".
In response, Mr Bryant tweeted: "I don't blame the players; I blame FIFA for corruptly giving the tournament to an autocratic and dictatorial regime that has reneged on its commitments."
Including the names of Mr Drakeford and the foreign secretary James Cleverly, who is also attending the tournament, Mr Bryant added: "I don't think UK ministers should be going, but if they do they should wear pride armbands."
The Welsh government's decision to travel to Qatar and attend matches has been criticised by the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price.
The event itself has thrown Qatar's human rights record - including its laws against same-sex relationships, and how it treats women and migrant workers - into the spot light.
Welsh ministers have repeatedlydefended the trip. Mark Drakeford said the decision to go was "difficult" but there was an "obligation" for ministers to support a Welsh team.
Economy Minister is attending the match against England
A £2m digital marketing campaign is also being launched to promote the country during the world cup, which officials hope will show Wales "is modern, progressive and diverse".
Meanwhile ministers want to use the event as a chance to bolster trade links with other countries, such as the US, and to show Wales is separate to England.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: "FIFA's decision to punish players for simply wearing One Love band is hateful and demeaning. They must immediately reverse their hurtful decision.
"The Football Association of Wales have worked hard to make the game safe and inclusive. That message of love and inclusivity must be carried into the world without fear or hate. FIFA must defend the rights of LGBT+ people no matter where the game is held."
Welsh Conservative Member of the Senedd (MS) Tom Giffard backed the FAW's decision as subjecting Gareth Bale to a booking "would be unfair to the team and to him".
"The sudden change in decision here is clearly a sign of direct interference from FIFA as a result of reservations by the Qatari authorities," he said.
"This difficult decision has in fact highlighted the issue, bringing it to the forefront of World Cup coverage, perhaps even more than simply wearing the armband could have."