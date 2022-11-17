Plaid Cymru: Adam Price concerned over claims of 'awful culture' in party
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has said he is "concerned" over claims of an "awful culture" in his party.
Mr Price promised to ask all party staff to share their experiences and said he would learn from them.
But he declined to comment on claims he knew of allegations against a party Senedd member a year ago.
Several sources have said there is substantial unease within the party about the way allegations have been dealt with.
The Welsh Parliament's Standards Commissioner is investigating serious allegations made against Rhys ab Owen, MS for South Wales central.
Mr ab Owen is suspended in the meantime. Sources have claimed the allegations were in raised in Plaid a year ago.
BBC Wales also learned earlier this week the party has also commissioned a HR firm to look into misconduct allegations in Plaid Cymru, unrelated to Rhys ab Owen.
One source spoke of an "awful culture" in the party and a "lack of leadership".
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Drive with Gareth Lewis, Mr Price said: "I've made it very clear that Plaid Cymru, like all parties, has to work to improve its culture and ensure that it has a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.
"I'm concerned to read this and we're committed to ensuring that we do practice those values of inclusivity and creating a safe space.
"As a result of these comments, we will be reaching out to all our staff, giving them a space to share their experiences confidentially.
"And we are committed, absolutely, to taking any necessary action as a consequence of learning from them."
Asked if he knew about the Rhys ab Owen allegations a year ago, he said: "It's not possible for us to comment on a case which is being investigated at the moment."
He said he also could not comment on the HR firm's probe.