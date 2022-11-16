Cost of living: Wales' social housing rent rises limited to 6.5%
Rent increases for social housing tenants will be capped at 6.5% from 2023, the Welsh government has said.
There will also be no evictions for cash-strapped tenants who talk to their landlords.
Social landlords have promised to invest in existing homes, according to the Welsh government.
Community Housing Cymru, which represents Wales' housing associations, said 75% of tenants have all or some of their rent paid by benefits.
Minister Julie James said: "No social tenant will experience any change in their rent until April 2023, but I do need to set rents for the next financial year now to give the sector time to plan."
She added that tenants who paid their own rent need to be protected from slipping into financial difficulties while trying to keep a roof over their head.
The Welsh Conservatives housing spokeswoman Janet Finch-Saunders said it was disappointing rent caps were being used to combat rent rises which she blamed on a "Labour-made housing crisis".
She claimed only 6,000 houses were being built every year which was "less than half of what we need".
"Labour must address the root of the housing crisis in Wales and not look to paper over the cracks that they themselves have caused," she said.
Plaid Cymru's housing and planning spokesman, Mabon ap Gwynfor, said it was important the 6.5% figure was not used as a target.
He urged housing associations to create support funds to help tenants in need who were not on benefits.
He said: "During this cost-of-living crisis, it's important that Welsh government does all it can to protect all tenants and I would urge them to immediately bring in a ban on all evictions over this winter period."