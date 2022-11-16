Plaid Cymru ask HR firm to investigate misconduct
Plaid Cymru has brought in an external HR company to investigate "allegations of misconduct" within the party.
BBC Wales has seen evidence which shows the company, which has started work this week, has been appointed to "fully investigate all issues raised".
It comes after allegations have been made against a party politician and about the culture of the party.
Plaid Cymru chairman Marc Jones said he was taking "all these matters and processes very seriously".
Rhys ab Owen, MS for south Wales Central, has been suspended from his party's group in the Cardiff Bay following what is understood to be a serious allegation about his conduct.
Plaid in the Senedd said the decision was taken pending the end of an investigation by the Welsh Parliament's standards watchdog.
BBC Wales has spoken to several sources who say there is substantial unease within the party about the way allegations have been dealt with, and say concerns were raised about Rhys ab Owen's conduct last year.
One source spoke of an "awful culture" in the party and a "lack of leadership".
'Offering support to all staff'
Mr Jones said that: "While at this point we naturally cannot share any information on any individual cases or allegations, I want to assure all Plaid Cymru members that I take all these matters and processes very seriously.
"We have engaged external HR experts to assist our work.
"We are offering support to all staff, as we prioritise their wellbeing. We are carrying out a survey of staff experiences that will inform future decision making.
"Consistent with not prejudicing the outcome of any ongoing investigation, we will be open as we can as we continue to ensure that all our internal processes are followed diligently at all times."
On ITV's Sharp End Plaid Cymru Senedd group chair Llyr Gruffydd denied claims made in a Wales online article of a "toxic atmosphere" in his party where people are afraid to report allegations.
He said he did not recognise that there was a wider problem within Plaid Cymru.
Speaking at the time of Mr ab Owen's suspension, a spokesperson for the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd said: "Rhys ab Owen MS, Plaid Cymru member of the Senedd for south Wales central, and the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd have mutually agreed to his temporary suspension from the Plaid Cymru group.
"This is a neutral act, without prejudice, pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Senedd standards commissioner into an alleged breach of the code of conduct for members of the Senedd. No further comment will be issued."
BBC Wales has approached Mr ab Owen for comment but has not received a response.