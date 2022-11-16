Prince of Wales has no plans for formal investiture, he tells Senedd
- Published
The Prince of Wales has no plans for a formal investiture, he is expected to tell politicians on his visit to the Senedd.
William is making his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales.
The decision had triggered to a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture in Caernarfon.
While there was support for the event, it had also sparked protests.
William is meeting the First Minister Mark Drakeford, Presiding Officer Elin Jones and Senedd members from across the parties.
The Prince of Wales was given his title by the new King the day following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
He arrived at the Senedd by car and entered through a side-entrance, for the meeting in Cardiff which is free of the pomp or crowds of recent royal events in the capital.
Kensington Palace said the meeting aimed to "deepen his understand of the issues and opportunities of greatest importance to the Welsh people".
BBC Wales was told that the prince is aware that he is at the start of a long period of association with Wales' political system, and was keen to express his desire to deepen the trust and respect of people of Wales over time.
He planned to tell them that there are no formal plans for an investiture ceremony.
It is William's second official visit to the country as Prince of Wales.
He undertook a brief tour of the building and debating chamber led by the Llywydd, Elin Jones.
He is meeting politicians from the four parties represented in the Senedd - Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Liberal Democrats.
William will conclude his visit by meeting the Welsh Youth Parliament.
The meeting follows controversy about his support for the English football team, ahead of the World Cup.
On Tuesday evening, Welsh actor Michael Sheen questioned whether William's role as Prince of Wales was appropriate given his support of the England football team.
Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru MS, said on Twitter: "He's an Englishman, so of course he supports England," but added: "I'm clear there shouldn't be a Prince of Wales. But this football thing must be embarrassing for him too. Just highlights the nonsense."
Western Mail reporter Will Hayward reported the prince saying at the visit: "I support both. I support England more in the football but Wales in the rugby. When I was growing up Wales didn't get through to the tournaments but I will be supporting them all the way through the process".