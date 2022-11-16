William, Prince of Wales visits Senedd for first time
- Published
The Prince of Wales is making his first visit to the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff Bay.
William will meet the First Minister Mark Drakeford and Senedd members from across the parties.
Kensington Palace said the meeting aimed to "deepen his understand of the issues and opportunities of greatest importance to the Welsh people".
The Prince of Wales was given his title by the new King the day following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
He arrived by car through a side-entrance to the Welsh Parliament, for the business-like meeting in Cardiff which is free of the pomp or crowds of recent royal events in the capitol.
It is William's second official visit to the country as Prince of Wales.
He and the Princess of Wales visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married, and Swansea.
The princess is not expected at the Senedd.
King Charles' decision early in his reign sparked some debate in Wales.
The appointment was welcomed by Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies, while Plaid Cymru politician Cefin Campbell said the announcement was "divisive".
Former Senedd presiding officer Lord Elis-Thomas has said it is "extremely unlikely" that an investiture ceremony similar to the event held for the prince's father in 1969.
Mark Drakeford, Welsh Labour First Minister, said any such event should not be a repeat of what took place in Caernarfon Castle that year.
He spoke to William shortly following his appointment, and said the prince will try to carry out his new role in a way fitting for modern Wales.
Meanwhile, in a Walesonline article written in October Elin Jones, presiding officer, said investitures "should be consigned" to the 20th century.
The Plaid MS, who is among those meeting William on Wednesday, said her republicanism remained "unshaken" following her involvement in the events marking the death of Queen Elizabeth at the Senedd and at St James' Palace, for the Accession Council.
In September Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have an investiture "anything like his father had" as Prince of Wales.