World Cup chance to show world Wales is distinct nation, say ministers
- Published
The Welsh government has defended its controversial trip to the World Cup, which has faced criticism because of human rights in Qatar.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said the World Cup is a chance to show the world Wales "is a distinct nation within the UK".
He said the Welsh government will "project our values".
Mr Gething and the first minister are attending a group game each - there have been calls for them to stay home.
The trip comes despite UK Labour's stance that Sir Keir Starmer and other senior figures would not attend.
Senior Welsh Labour MP Chris Bryant and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey have been among those who have said the Welsh government should not be going.
Qatar has been criticised for multiple human rights concerns - including for its treatment of women, LGBTQ+ people and migrant workers.
The Welsh government is funding a series of events, and projects, and a £2m digital marketing campaign to use the World Cup as an opportunity to promote Wales abroad, particularly to the US and Europe.
A group of ambassadors, including former Wales captain Prof Laura McAllister and Olympian and world champion Colin Jackson, have been recruited to represent the country.
Earlier Wales captain Gareth Bale said Wales plan to highlight "the problems" in the host nation.
Vaughan Gething told a press conference: "At this World Cup, when people see Wales they will see our values.
"The Welsh government believes in fair work, human rights and that all of us should be free to live as our true authentic selves."
He said the Welsh government had raised "serious concerns" with the Qatar authorities on workers rights and LGBTQ+ rights.
"As we face our neighbours and rivals England in the group stage, we also have a rare opportunity for a true global audience to demonstrate clearly that Wales is a distinct nation within the UK."
While Mr Gething is attending the game with England, Mr Drakeford is going to the match with the USA.
The Welsh government hopes the US match is an opportunity for the first minister to engage with the US representation at the event, and at a Wales-themed reception being organised at the UK embassy in the country.
But the Welsh government decided against initial plans to send its deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden to the World Cup. BBC Wales was told last week that was because of the protests in Iran.
At the press conference Mr Gething said the decision on Iran was "proportionate".
The game against the USA was one of the two "biggest opportunities", he said, saying the country "is in many ways our biggest target market".
When asked why government ministers were going when UK Labour was boycotting the event, Mr Gething added: "It's entirely reasonable for people to take different positions on the issue."
"One of the key differences, of course, is that our colleagues in Westminster are, for the time being, on the opposition benches.
"We're in the government - we are leading our country, we have government responsibilities."
Mr Gething said the Welsh government was supporting 19 projects "designed to promote Wales to share our culture, arts and heritage".
They included an S4C concert in New York, the Urdd Jambori, and the FAW bucket hat installations, the latter of which officials say have been part funded by the Welsh government.
A digital-only marketing campaign is also being launched, with the Welsh government booking adverts on social media platforms.
As well as introducing people to the country Welsh government officials say the campaign aims to challenge stereotypes of the country, such as the use of sheep and dragons.
An official said while they were happy to use sheep and dragons generally in marketing campaigns, they usually did do so in a way that reflects Wales being "progressive" and "forward thinking".